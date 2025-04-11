Left Menu

Extradition Triumph: Justice Awaits Mumbai Attack Planner

The US extradited Tahawwur Rana to India to face charges for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, achieving a long-sought goal for justice. US support for India's efforts highlights a key diplomatic collaboration against terrorism, further underscored by statements from US officials and the failed Supreme Court appeal by Rana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 17:56 IST
The extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice for the victims of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the development, highlighting the enduring partnership between the US and India against global terrorism.

Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian citizen accused of helping plan the attacks that killed 166 people, including six Americans, was extradited after exhausting legal avenues in the US. His Supreme Court appeal was denied, paving the way for his handover to Indian authorities.

US officials praised the move as a critical step in holding those responsible accountable, reinforcing the nations' commitment to combatting terrorism. The extradition comes amid diplomatic efforts urging Pakistan to act against those behind the Mumbai and Pathankot attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

