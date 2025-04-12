Left Menu

Prime Accused Caught in Jalandhar Grenade Case Breakthrough

Saidul Ameen, the prime accused in the Jalandhar grenade blast case, has been arrested from Delhi. The arrest was made with the support of central agencies and Delhi Police. Further investigations are ongoing to uncover potential foreign connections and the involvement of Inter-Services Intelligence.

In a significant development, the prime accused in the grenade attack case at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's Jalandhar residence has been apprehended in Delhi. Punjab Police, with the assistance of central agencies and Delhi Police, arrested Saidul Ameen, an Amroha native, marking a major breakthrough.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav confirmed Ameen's arrest, who is held responsible for the attack. Authorities are rigorously investigating to identify handlers, financial backers, and possible international ties related to the incident.

The grenade attack on April 7 led to damaged property but no injuries, with implications pointing towards an ISI and Lawrence Bishnoi gang conspiracy aimed at inciting communal discord in Punjab. An e-rickshaw used in the attack was also seized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

