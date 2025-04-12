Shocking Incident: Man Arrested for Assaulting Stray Dog in Delhi
A 36-year-old Delhi man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a stray dog in Shahdara. The incident was reported by an animal welfare member, leading to the suspect's arrest. A case is registered under relevant animal cruelty laws; investigation is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 18:45 IST
- Country:
- India
A 36-year-old man was arrested in Delhi's Shahdara on accusations of sexually assaulting a stray dog, according to police statements released Saturday.
The alleged crime took place on April 7 and was reported by Renu, an animal welfare organization member. The complaint triggered police action in the Nala area of Kailash Nagar.
Following the arrest of Naushad, a local water supplier, police initiated a case under section 325 and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Naushad, who confessed to the act while being drunk, remains under investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- arrest
- sexual assault
- stray dog
- animal cruelty
- Shahdara
- police
- Naushad
- complaint
- April 7
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Trump signs order for increased police, more concealed carry in Washington
Criminal injured in exchange of fire with police in Delhi's Vikaspuri
Posche crash: Pune police recommend dismissal of two suspended cops
Tributes Paid to Brave J&K Police Martyrs Amid Ongoing Encounter
FIR lodged against ex-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for 'misusing' public money: Police tells court.