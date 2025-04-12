Left Menu

Shocking Incident: Man Arrested for Assaulting Stray Dog in Delhi

A 36-year-old Delhi man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a stray dog in Shahdara. The incident was reported by an animal welfare member, leading to the suspect's arrest. A case is registered under relevant animal cruelty laws; investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 18:45 IST
A 36-year-old man was arrested in Delhi's Shahdara on accusations of sexually assaulting a stray dog, according to police statements released Saturday.

The alleged crime took place on April 7 and was reported by Renu, an animal welfare organization member. The complaint triggered police action in the Nala area of Kailash Nagar.

Following the arrest of Naushad, a local water supplier, police initiated a case under section 325 and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Naushad, who confessed to the act while being drunk, remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

