Tragic End at a Birthday Celebration

In a tragic incident at a birthday party in Poonch district, 20-year-old student Israr Ali was allegedly stabbed to death, leading to the arrest of four individuals, all friends of the victim.

The attack took place in Dhrana village, where Ali was critically injured after being assaulted with a knife. Despite being rushed to Sub-District Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspects initially misled the police by suggesting that the attack was carried out by unknown assailants. However, following investigations, the truth emerged, leading to their arrest along with the weapon involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)