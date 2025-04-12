Naxalites Surrender in Chhattisgarh: A Turning Tide?
Eight Naxalites, including two with rewards on their heads, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bastar division, citing disillusionment with Maoist ideology. The state's development scheme 'Niyad Nellanar' played a role. Two others were arrested in Sukma. Overall, 961 have surrendered under 'Lon Varratu' campaign. Recent operations resulted in the death of three more Naxalites.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dantewada/Sukma | Updated: 12-04-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 20:25 IST
- Country:
- India
In a substantial blow to the Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh, eight Naxalites have surrendered in the Bastar division. Among them were key personalities carrying rewards, highlighting a significant shift in loyalty.
The former Maoists expressed disenchantment with their group's ideology, pointing to internal rifts and external influences like the state's 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme, which aims at bringing development to remote areas.
Meanwhile, two others were apprehended in the neighboring Sukma district, bringing the total of those surrendering to mainstream life this year to 961 under the police's 'Lon Varratu' campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naxalites
- surrender
- Chhattisgarh
- Maoist
- ideology
- Niyad Nellanar
- development
- Law
- Governance
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump executive order on Smithsonian targets funding to programmes with 'improper ideology'
UPDATE 1-Trump orders elimination of 'anti-American ideology' from Smithsonian institutions
Trump executive order on Smithsonian targets funding for programmes with 'improper ideology'
Security Forces Clash with Maoist Rebels in Chhattisgarh
Security Forces Uncover Explosive Cache in Maoist Stronghold