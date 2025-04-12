Naxalites Surrender in Chhattisgarh: A Turning Tide?

In a substantial blow to the Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh, eight Naxalites have surrendered in the Bastar division. Among them were key personalities carrying rewards, highlighting a significant shift in loyalty.

The former Maoists expressed disenchantment with their group's ideology, pointing to internal rifts and external influences like the state's 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme, which aims at bringing development to remote areas.

Meanwhile, two others were apprehended in the neighboring Sukma district, bringing the total of those surrendering to mainstream life this year to 961 under the police's 'Lon Varratu' campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)