Sniffing Out Danger: Kashmir's New Canine Crusaders

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force in Kashmir has introduced a specialized sniffer dog squad to combat the narcotics problem. These trained canines will help detect drugs like heroin and cannabis. They will operate at strategic sites, reinforcing efforts to create a drug-free community in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-04-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 20:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to tackle the persistent drug problem in Kashmir, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has introduced a specially trained sniffer dog squad, an official statement confirmed.

The canine unit is trained in advanced narcotics detection, targeting drugs such as heroin, cannabis, and opium. Their deployment will be strategic, covering crucial locations including checkpoints, airports, and border areas, as well as participating in raids on suspected drug hotspots.

This initiative marks a significant step in ANTF's ongoing efforts to eliminate drug-related issues in the valley, aiming to ensure a safer, drug-free environment for the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

