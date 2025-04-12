Sniffing Out Danger: Kashmir's New Canine Crusaders

In a decisive move to tackle the persistent drug problem in Kashmir, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has introduced a specially trained sniffer dog squad, an official statement confirmed.

The canine unit is trained in advanced narcotics detection, targeting drugs such as heroin, cannabis, and opium. Their deployment will be strategic, covering crucial locations including checkpoints, airports, and border areas, as well as participating in raids on suspected drug hotspots.

This initiative marks a significant step in ANTF's ongoing efforts to eliminate drug-related issues in the valley, aiming to ensure a safer, drug-free environment for the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)