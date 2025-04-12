Violent Clashes Erupt in West Bengal Over Waqf Act Protests

In West Bengal's Murshidabad district, three individuals, including a father-son duo, were killed amid escalating violence linked to ongoing protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, according to an IPS officer.

The victims, Harogobindo Das and Chandan, were discovered with multiple stab wounds inside their Jafrabad home. Meanwhile, 21-year-old Ijaz Momin succumbed to bullet wounds sustained during clashes in Suti. Axed in the violence, two bidi factory workers also sustained gunshot injuries.

Police have made 118 arrests and are continuing investigations as law enforcement steps up efforts to maintain order. Demonstrations have triggered large-scale violence, prompting senior officers, including DGP Rajeev Kumar, to review the situation in affected areas like Samserganj and Suti.

(With inputs from agencies.)