Left Menu

Violent Clashes Erupt in West Bengal Over Waqf Act Protests

Three individuals, including a father-son duo, were killed in Murshidabad, West Bengal, amid violent clashes linked to protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The unrest also left two bidi workers injured and resulted in the arrest of 118 people. Police are investigating the incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 21:10 IST
Violent Clashes Erupt in West Bengal Over Waqf Act Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In West Bengal's Murshidabad district, three individuals, including a father-son duo, were killed amid escalating violence linked to ongoing protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, according to an IPS officer.

The victims, Harogobindo Das and Chandan, were discovered with multiple stab wounds inside their Jafrabad home. Meanwhile, 21-year-old Ijaz Momin succumbed to bullet wounds sustained during clashes in Suti. Axed in the violence, two bidi factory workers also sustained gunshot injuries.

Police have made 118 arrests and are continuing investigations as law enforcement steps up efforts to maintain order. Demonstrations have triggered large-scale violence, prompting senior officers, including DGP Rajeev Kumar, to review the situation in affected areas like Samserganj and Suti.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025