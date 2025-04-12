Violent Clashes Erupt in West Bengal Over Waqf Act Protests
Three individuals, including a father-son duo, were killed in Murshidabad, West Bengal, amid violent clashes linked to protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The unrest also left two bidi workers injured and resulted in the arrest of 118 people. Police are investigating the incidents.
- Country:
- India
In West Bengal's Murshidabad district, three individuals, including a father-son duo, were killed amid escalating violence linked to ongoing protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, according to an IPS officer.
The victims, Harogobindo Das and Chandan, were discovered with multiple stab wounds inside their Jafrabad home. Meanwhile, 21-year-old Ijaz Momin succumbed to bullet wounds sustained during clashes in Suti. Axed in the violence, two bidi factory workers also sustained gunshot injuries.
Police have made 118 arrests and are continuing investigations as law enforcement steps up efforts to maintain order. Demonstrations have triggered large-scale violence, prompting senior officers, including DGP Rajeev Kumar, to review the situation in affected areas like Samserganj and Suti.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Trump signs order for increased police, more concealed carry in Washington
Criminal injured in exchange of fire with police in Delhi's Vikaspuri
Ronaldo Nazario to lead a soccer task-force aiming to eradicate racism, discrimination and violence
Bangladeshi held in Mumbai for illegal stay; Nagpur violence link being probed
Posche crash: Pune police recommend dismissal of two suspended cops