Curfew Imposed in Birgunj After Hanuman Jayanti Clashes

Authorities in Nepal's Parsa district imposed a curfew in Birgunj Municipality after violent clashes erupted during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. The incident, which resulted in injuries to both policemen and residents, saw stones being thrown at the religious gathering, leading to confrontations between groups.

The curfew, implemented from 6.30 pm Saturday to 12 pm Sunday, aims to control the unrest in the central part of Birgunj, close to the Indian border town of Raxaul. Officials announced the curfew in Ward No. 14, 15, 16, and 25 of Birgunj Metropolitan City, following tension during festivities.

To restore order, police deployed tear gas, and security has been intensified throughout Birgunj. The curfew restricts all movement, meetings, rallies, protests, and gatherings to prevent further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)