Curfew Imposed in Birgunj After Hanuman Jayanti Clashes
Following violent clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Birgunj, Nepal, a curfew was imposed. The unrest injured several policemen and residents, prompting authorities to enforce the curfew from Saturday evening to Sunday noon. Security has been heightened in the area to maintain order.
- Country:
- Nepal
Authorities in Nepal's Parsa district imposed a curfew in Birgunj Municipality after violent clashes erupted during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. The incident, which resulted in injuries to both policemen and residents, saw stones being thrown at the religious gathering, leading to confrontations between groups.
The curfew, implemented from 6.30 pm Saturday to 12 pm Sunday, aims to control the unrest in the central part of Birgunj, close to the Indian border town of Raxaul. Officials announced the curfew in Ward No. 14, 15, 16, and 25 of Birgunj Metropolitan City, following tension during festivities.
To restore order, police deployed tear gas, and security has been intensified throughout Birgunj. The curfew restricts all movement, meetings, rallies, protests, and gatherings to prevent further escalation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Curfew
- Hanuman Jayanti
- Birgunj
- Clashes
- Nepal
- Parsa district
- Security
- Tensions
- Police
- Violence
ALSO READ
Security Forces Uncover Explosive Cache in Maoist Stronghold
Intense Clash: Security Forces Engage Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma District
Unrest in the Himalayas: Nepal's Turbulent Political Landscape
Security Forces Clash with Maoist Rebels in Chhattisgarh
Nepal in Turmoil: Arrests and Violence Mars Pro-Monarchy Protests