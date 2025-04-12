Tragic Hit-and-Run in Nand Nagri: Teen Driver Arrested
A 19-year-old named Bilal has been arrested in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri for allegedly hitting two pedestrians with his car. One victim, Bhogi Ram, was declared dead at the hospital, while Subhash Chand is receiving treatment. The case is under investigation by Nand Nagri Police.
A tragic accident unfolded in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, leading to the arrest of 19-year-old Bilal. He allegedly struck two pedestrians while driving, killing one and injuring another.
The unfortunate incident occurred on a Saturday afternoon as Bhogi Ram, 65, and Subhash Chand, 43, fell victim to the car Bilal was driving. Despite immediate medical assistance, Ram succumbed to his injuries, and Chand remains in treatment.
Authorities found the car in a state of damage at the scene. Bilal has been apprehended, facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police have initiated a detailed investigation to piece together the event.
