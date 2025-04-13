West Bengal Waqf Act Protests: A Call for Peace Amidst Chaos
TMC MLA Humayun Kabir condemns violent protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Murshidabad, West Bengal that left three dead. He stresses strong action against perpetrators and urges restoration of peace, emphasizing that every citizen deserves to live peacefully. Kabir criticizes police inaction during the initial violence outbreak.
- Country:
- India
Ruling TMC MLA Humayun Kabir publicly condemned the violent outbreaks in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, triggered by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which resulted in three deaths, including a father and son.
Kabir emphasized the necessity for firm measures against violence instigators, asserting that every citizen deserves to live without fear, regardless of their religious beliefs. He appealed for the restoration of peace and criticized the police for not acting sooner to prevent the outbreak.
Describing the attackers as 'thugs,' Kabir recommended that MLAs and MPs support victims and work towards restoring peace. The government has imposed prohibitory orders and suspended the internet in affected areas while arresting 150 individuals so far.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TMC and DYFI Clash: Political Tensions Rise in West Bengal
Tensions Rise in Malda: BJP Clashes with TMC Over Religious Procession Dispute
BJP vs TMC: Tensions Rising Amid Communal Clashes in West Bengal
Bail Granted to Tahir Hussain in Delhi Riots Money Laundering Case
Provocations being made to fuel riots in Bengal, don't fall into these traps: CM Mamata Banerjee at Eid prayers in Kolkata.