West Bengal Waqf Act Protests: A Call for Peace Amidst Chaos

Ruling TMC MLA Humayun Kabir publicly condemned the violent outbreaks in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, triggered by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which resulted in three deaths, including a father and son.

Kabir emphasized the necessity for firm measures against violence instigators, asserting that every citizen deserves to live without fear, regardless of their religious beliefs. He appealed for the restoration of peace and criticized the police for not acting sooner to prevent the outbreak.

Describing the attackers as 'thugs,' Kabir recommended that MLAs and MPs support victims and work towards restoring peace. The government has imposed prohibitory orders and suspended the internet in affected areas while arresting 150 individuals so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)