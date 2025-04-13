Left Menu

Tragedy in Sumy: Russia's Deadly Missile Strike Ignites Global Outrage

In a tragic event in Sumy, Ukraine, Russian ballistic missiles killed 32 people and injured over 80. The attack, occuring on Palm Sunday, was condemned by Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, who called for international action against Russia and labeled the incident as deliberate civilian destruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 17:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating assault on the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy, two Russian missiles claimed the lives of 32 individuals and left over 80 injured, Ukrainian officials reported. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the deadly incident, urging the international community to take a firm stance against Moscow.

Zelenskiy described the strike, which occurred on Palm Sunday, as an act of terror against civilians, as horrifying footage revealed the aftermath of destruction on city streets. The Ukrainian Interior Minister highlighted the targeting of individuals in various locations during the festival day.

Andriy Yermak, Chief of Staff to Zelenskiy, mentioned the use of cluster munitions in the attack aimed at maximizing civilian casualties. The call for increased international pressure against Russia underscores the ongoing conflict that has seen missile and drone strikes dominate the battlefield.

(With inputs from agencies.)

