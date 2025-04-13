Chaotic Murshidabad: Protest Violence Over Waqf Act

Murshidabad district in West Bengal turned into a scene of chaos as violent protests erupted over the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act. Skeletal remains of burnt vehicles and looted malls signified the gravity of the unrest.

On Sunday, tight security measures were visible as police and central armed forces patrolled volatile areas like Dhulian and Shamsherganj. The situation, tense for days, saw locals pointing to bomb splinters and burnt furniture as remnants of the violence.

Authorities, including Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar, emphasized that normalcy is being restored. Over 150 arrests have been made as parts of the Muslim-majority district continue to grapple with the aftereffects of the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)