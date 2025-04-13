Hospital Strikes Escalate Tensions in Gaza During Holy Week
In a worsening conflict, Israel struck Gaza's Al-Ahli Hospital, forcing evacuations and resulting in a girl's death. Controversially, Israel claimed Hamas used the hospital for operations. Amid widespread destruction, the international community is urging comprehensive investigations into these attacks, drawing attention during the Christian Holy Week.
Israel launched a pre-dawn strike on Al-Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza, leading to the evacuation of patients, with a girl reportedly dying due to the disruption in medical care.
This incident, condemned by the Diocese of Jerusalem as it coincided with Palm Sunday, is part of an intensifying military action by Israel, purportedly targeting Hamas command centers at the hospital site. However, Hamas denied such allegations, demanding an independent international investigation.
Casualties continued elsewhere; an airstrike in Deir al-Balah claimed additional lives, including six brothers. As Israel pressures Hamas to release hostages and negotiate ceasefire terms, these military operations spotlight the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
