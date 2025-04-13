Pretense of Escort Services Leads to Arrest in Gurugram
In Gurugram, six individuals, including two women, were arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing a man under the guise of offering escort services. The victim, who sought escort services online, was attacked and robbed. The police have apprehended the suspects and recovered a car and a knife.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development in Gurugram, six individuals, including two women, have been apprehended for allegedly assaulting and robbing a man. The arrest, which occurred on Saturday night, came after the victim sought escort services online and was subsequently attacked.
The unfortunate incident unfolded when the victim used online contact information to arrange escort services. Upon entering a car, he was assaulted by four men and two women, who subsequently robbed him of his mobile phone and transferred money online after obtaining his password under duress.
According to police sources, the suspects include Muskan from Uttarakhand, Lalita from Uttar Pradesh, and four men from Rajasthan. Law enforcement officials have seized a car and a knife used in the crime, and further questioning is underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gurugram
- escort services
- robbery
- police
- arrest
- crime
- assault
- online booking
- suspects
- investigation
ALSO READ
Carlos Lehder: Arrested Upon Return to Colombia
Nepal in Turmoil: Arrests and Violence Mars Pro-Monarchy Protests
High-Profile Bollywood Attack: Arrest Under Scrutiny
Delhi Court Grants Six-Day Custody of Alleged Gang Leader in Organized Crime Probe
Hawkers Jailed for Assaulting Civic Official in Navi Mumbai