Pretense of Escort Services Leads to Arrest in Gurugram

In a significant development in Gurugram, six individuals, including two women, have been apprehended for allegedly assaulting and robbing a man. The arrest, which occurred on Saturday night, came after the victim sought escort services online and was subsequently attacked.

The unfortunate incident unfolded when the victim used online contact information to arrange escort services. Upon entering a car, he was assaulted by four men and two women, who subsequently robbed him of his mobile phone and transferred money online after obtaining his password under duress.

According to police sources, the suspects include Muskan from Uttarakhand, Lalita from Uttar Pradesh, and four men from Rajasthan. Law enforcement officials have seized a car and a knife used in the crime, and further questioning is underway.

