GraphIN 2026: Pioneering the Future of Graphene and 2D Materials

GraphIN 2026, an international conference on Graphene and 2D materials, will be held from March 9-12. The event advances India as a leader in material research, highlighting Kerala's pioneering efforts with its Graphene Policy. It will feature renowned experts like Nobel Laureate Kostya Novoselov.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The inaugural GraphIN 2026 international conference and expo will occur from March 9 to 12. This four-day event is set to become a premier platform for experts, industry leaders, and researchers to deliberate on advancing materials, especially graphene and 2D materials.

India, particularly Kerala, is establishing itself as a frontrunner in graphene research. As the first state to adopt a Graphene Policy, Kerala aims to foster innovation and emerge as a global technology leader.

The event, co-organized by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, features speakers like Nobel Prize winner Prof Kostya Novoselov. Sponsors include leading companies such as Tata Steel and will showcase groundbreaking advances in 2D materials science.

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

