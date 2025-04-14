Left Menu

EU Boosts Support for Palestine: A Financial Leap Towards Reform

The European Union is set to increase its financial aid to the Palestinian Authority with a three-year, 1.6 billion euro package. This initiative aims to encourage reforms within the PA to enhance their credibility and effectiveness, amid ongoing geopolitical challenges and strained relations with Israel.

Updated: 14-04-2025 10:51 IST
The European Union has announced a significant increase in financial assistance to the Palestinian Authority, committing 1.6 billion euros over three years. The funding aims to encourage essential reforms within the PA to strengthen their governance and credibility, addressing concerns over corruption and inefficiency.

This announcement comes in anticipation of a 'high-level political dialogue' in Luxembourg between EU foreign ministers, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, and other senior officials. EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Suica, emphasized the importance of reform in establishing the PA as a reliable partner.

Despite the EU being the largest donor to the Palestinians and advocating for a two-state solution, the Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has resisted the proposal for the PA to assume control over Gaza. This EU initiative allocates funds for PA reforms, resilience, and recovery efforts in the West Bank and Gaza, with loans also contingent on further approval.

