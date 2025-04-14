Mystery Shrouds Farmer's Sudden Demise in Karatoli Village

A farmer's sudden death has sparked intrigue in Karatoli village. The 50-year-old, identified as Dhanpal, was discovered in a hut on a farm, leading to speculations of foul play by villagers citing potential farm-related disputes.

Police official Faridpur Circle Officer Ashutosh Shivam reported that Dhanpal, a Karatoli local, appeared to have passed away in his sleep on the farm. Despite the lack of visible injuries, the police have initiated a deep probe into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and authorities expect the report to shed light on the exact cause of death, amid ongoing suspicions.

(With inputs from agencies.)