Mystery Shrouds Farmer's Sudden Demise in Karatoli Village

A 50-year-old farmer named Dhanpal was found dead in a hut on a farm in Karatoli village. Villagers suspect a farm-related dispute. While there are no visible injuries on the body, a police investigation and a post-mortem are underway to determine the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A farmer's sudden death has sparked intrigue in Karatoli village. The 50-year-old, identified as Dhanpal, was discovered in a hut on a farm, leading to speculations of foul play by villagers citing potential farm-related disputes.

Police official Faridpur Circle Officer Ashutosh Shivam reported that Dhanpal, a Karatoli local, appeared to have passed away in his sleep on the farm. Despite the lack of visible injuries, the police have initiated a deep probe into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and authorities expect the report to shed light on the exact cause of death, amid ongoing suspicions.

