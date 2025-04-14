Left Menu

Telangana Pioneers SC Sub-Categorisation: A Historic Move for Social Justice

The Telangana government has implemented the Scheduled Castes categorisation, becoming the first Indian state to do so. Following recommendations from a commission, SC communities are divided into three groups for reservations in jobs and education. This move coincides with BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary, marking a significant step towards social justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-04-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 21:06 IST
In a landmark decision, the Telangana government has issued an order to implement Scheduled Castes (SC) categorisation, positioning itself as the first Indian state to take such steps, according to Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The state's commission, led by retired Justice Shameem Akther, recommended dividing the 59 SC communities into three distinct categories. This categorization allocates 15 percent total reservations in government jobs and education among the groups.

Coinciding with the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, the move has been celebrated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as a tribute to India's Constitution architect. The initiative follows a decisive mandate of the Telangana Legislature and a supportive Supreme Court verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

