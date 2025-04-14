Left Menu

Tragic Turn: Youth Arrested for Fatal Stabbing in Delhi

A 20-year-old named Amit has been arrested in southwest Delhi for allegedly stabbing a minor girl. The police report states the incident occurred after the girl threatened him. Amit also harmed himself. The young victim unfortunately succumbed to her injuries days after the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 22:23 IST
Tragic Turn: Youth Arrested for Fatal Stabbing in Delhi
Arrest
  • Country:
  • India

A chilling incident unfolded in southwest Delhi as police arrested a 20-year-old youth for allegedly stabbing a minor girl following a heated confrontation, according to an official statement released on Monday. The accused, identified as Amit, reportedly resorted to violence after the girl issued a threatening remark.

Amit was detained on April 12, once he was released from medical care. Following the fatal attack on the minor, Amit inflicted a wound on himself, further complicating the harrowing situation. Authorities were quick to act once the suspect became medically stable.

Witnesses and police reports suggest that the violent encounter stemmed from an argument where the girl, who was 17, challenged Amit's concerns about her interactions with other boys. In response to what he perceived as an imminent threat, Amit allegedly committed the crime on April 6, subsequently leading to the girl's untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025