Tragic Turn: Youth Arrested for Fatal Stabbing in Delhi

A chilling incident unfolded in southwest Delhi as police arrested a 20-year-old youth for allegedly stabbing a minor girl following a heated confrontation, according to an official statement released on Monday. The accused, identified as Amit, reportedly resorted to violence after the girl issued a threatening remark.

Amit was detained on April 12, once he was released from medical care. Following the fatal attack on the minor, Amit inflicted a wound on himself, further complicating the harrowing situation. Authorities were quick to act once the suspect became medically stable.

Witnesses and police reports suggest that the violent encounter stemmed from an argument where the girl, who was 17, challenged Amit's concerns about her interactions with other boys. In response to what he perceived as an imminent threat, Amit allegedly committed the crime on April 6, subsequently leading to the girl's untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)