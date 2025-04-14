Diplomatic Tensions Rise as British MP Denied Entry to Hong Kong

Hong Kong's immigration practices are under scrutiny after British MP Wera Hobhouse was denied entry into the city. The incident marks the first case of a British Parliament member being blocked since Hong Kong's handover to China in 1997, raising diplomatic tensions.

Hobhouse sought to visit her new grandchild but was also part of a group critical of China's human rights record. Hong Kong officials claim that immigration officers are within their rights to question entrants to understand their visit's purpose.

The UK has expressed concerns about the decision. British officials, including Trade Policy Minister Douglas Alexander, have raised the issue with Chinese counterparts, emphasizing that denying entry undermines UK-Hong Kong relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)