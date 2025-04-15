Left Menu

North Korea in the Shadows: Unseen Forces in Russian-Ukrainian Conflict

North Korean soldiers have been aiding Russian troops in their conflict against Ukraine, contributing both manpower and armaments. Despite suffering heavy casualties, North Koreans adapted quickly, with an estimated 14,000 troops deployed. Significant military aid, including millions of shells, has bolstered Russia's efforts, sustaining attrition warfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:54 IST
North Korea in the Shadows: Unseen Forces in Russian-Ukrainian Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

North Korean soldiers were reported to have joined Russian troops in the conflict against Ukraine, attempting to turn the tide in the western Kursk region. These forces, despite their lack of armored vehicles and drone warfare experience, swiftly adapted to the battle conditions, although they suffered substantial casualties.

Estimates suggest North Korea has dispatched around 14,000 troops, including 3,000 reinforcements, to compensate for losses. Beyond manpower, North Korea has been pivotal in supplying Russia with armaments, crucial for bolstering its eastern front strategy against Ukrainian forces.

Over the past nearly 20 months, continuous shipments of millions of shells from North Korea have reached the frontlines by sea and rail. According to investigations by Reuters and the Open Source Centre, these have constituted a significant portion of artillery used by Russian units at critical junctures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025