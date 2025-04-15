North Korea in the Shadows: Unseen Forces in Russian-Ukrainian Conflict

North Korean soldiers were reported to have joined Russian troops in the conflict against Ukraine, attempting to turn the tide in the western Kursk region. These forces, despite their lack of armored vehicles and drone warfare experience, swiftly adapted to the battle conditions, although they suffered substantial casualties.

Estimates suggest North Korea has dispatched around 14,000 troops, including 3,000 reinforcements, to compensate for losses. Beyond manpower, North Korea has been pivotal in supplying Russia with armaments, crucial for bolstering its eastern front strategy against Ukrainian forces.

Over the past nearly 20 months, continuous shipments of millions of shells from North Korea have reached the frontlines by sea and rail. According to investigations by Reuters and the Open Source Centre, these have constituted a significant portion of artillery used by Russian units at critical junctures.

