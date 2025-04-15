Union Minister Slam Claims on Waqf Amendment Protests

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has sharply criticized AIMIM and other protestors against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, alleging an intentional public misdirection effort. Reddy stated that those responsible for misappropriating Waqf properties for decades are mounting opposition against reforms intended for societal welfare.

Addressing concerns ahead of a planned protest by AIMIM and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board on April 19, Reddy highlighted that the Muslim community has yet to see benefits from the Waqf board, which he claims has been misused by certain interests. He assured that the Modi administration remains committed to transparent management of Waqf funds.

Meanwhile, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi announced a protest meeting at Darussalam on April 19. Reddy, also the BJP's Telangana president, stated the party's intent to engage Muslim communities regarding the Waqf amendment. Rumors of Reddy being considered for BJP national president were dismissed by him.

(With inputs from agencies.)