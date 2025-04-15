J-pop Star Kenshin Kamimura Faces Indecent Assault Charges in Hong Kong
J-pop star Kenshin Kamimura pleads not guilty to indecent assault charge in Hong Kong, following his dismissal from music group ONE N’ ONLY. He was released on bail pending a July trial. The case has attracted international attention, with fans traveling to attend the court proceedings.
In a high-profile case, J-pop star Kenshin Kamimura has pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault during a court appearance in Hong Kong. The allegations stem from an incident in March at a Mong Kok restaurant, which led to his dismissal from the boy group ONE N' ONLY.
Appearing visibly distressed, Kamimura responded to Magistrate Li Chi-ho in Cantonese, insisting he was able to proceed without a break. The charge, which carries a maximum 10-year sentence under Hong Kong law, has generated a significant fan presence at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Court.
Since the incident, Kamimura has been released on HK$ 100,000 bail, with his trial set to continue at the end of July. The case, involving a figure known internationally for his role in "Our Youth," underscores the broader implications of celebrity conduct.
