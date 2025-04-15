NIA Charges Four in BJP Leader Nettaru's Murder Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has expanded its chargesheet, naming four additional suspects in the murder of Karnataka BJP leader Praveen Nettaru. Nettaru was brutally murdered in 2022, allegedly by members of the banned group Popular Front of India (PFI).

Of those charged, three remain on the run, identified as Abdul Nasir, Naushad, and Abdul Rahaman. The NIA's ongoing investigation reveals these individuals offered shelter to the primary assailants across various districts in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The total number of suspects now stands at 27, including six absconders. The NIA, having taken over the case from state police, remains committed to apprehending these fugitives as their probe progresses.

