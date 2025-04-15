Left Menu

NIA Charges Four in BJP Leader Nettaru's Murder Case

The National Investigation Agency has chargesheeted four more individuals in connection with the murder of Praveen Nettaru, a Karnataka BJP leader, in 2022. Three of the charged individuals are currently absconding. The agency continues its efforts to locate these individuals, bringing the total number of chargesheeted suspects to 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has expanded its chargesheet, naming four additional suspects in the murder of Karnataka BJP leader Praveen Nettaru. Nettaru was brutally murdered in 2022, allegedly by members of the banned group Popular Front of India (PFI).

Of those charged, three remain on the run, identified as Abdul Nasir, Naushad, and Abdul Rahaman. The NIA's ongoing investigation reveals these individuals offered shelter to the primary assailants across various districts in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The total number of suspects now stands at 27, including six absconders. The NIA, having taken over the case from state police, remains committed to apprehending these fugitives as their probe progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

