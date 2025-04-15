Assam's Waqf Act Controversy: Courts Over Streets

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has declared that protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, are not permissible within the state. He directed those dissenting to take their concerns to the Supreme Court, where discussions can occur formally and constructively.

Sarma's statement followed the Act's implementation earlier this month, which ignited controversy among various groups. The legislation aims to enhance the administration of Waqf properties by introducing transparency and technology-driven management. The Chief Minister warned that public demonstrations against the Act could provoke counter-protests, escalating tensions which the government is keen to avoid.

In a recent incident, protesters in Cachar district clashed with police, leading to the imposition of prohibitory orders. The Act stipulates potential government intervention in property claims, moving the decision-making from Waqf tribunals to senior government officials. The inclusion of non-Muslim members in Waqf boards is one proposed change aimed at broadening representation.

