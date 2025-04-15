Political Leader's Digital Ordeal: Cyber Fraudsters Strike in Patna

Rashtriya Janata Dal MLC Mohammad Sohaib found himself ensnared in a digital conspiracy after cyber fraudsters allegedly subjected him to a 'digital arrest.' The incident unfolded at his Patna residence, where he was accused of participating in a money laundering scheme.

According to Sohaib's complaint, the fraudsters, posing as officials from the Cyber Crime Mumbai unit, threatened him with legal repercussions should he attempt to leave his home or seek help. This prompted the Patna Cyber Police to register an FIR against unknown persons.

The RJD leader recounted that callers coerced him into sharing sensitive details, including his Aadhaar number and assets information, and had him sign blank papers. Attempts to reach Sohaib for further comments have been unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)