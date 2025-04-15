Supreme Court's Sweeping Action Against Child Trafficking

The Supreme Court has issued a landmark directive aimed at expediting the trials of pending child trafficking cases across India. On Monday, it instructed all high courts to gather information from district courts and ensure trials are completed within six months.

This sweeping action was propelled by the cancellation of bail for 13 accused by the Allahabad High Court, leading to an urgent directive for state governments to step up anti-trafficking measures. The decision mandates high courts to circulate data collection directives to expedite child trafficking trials.

State governments have been urged to examine a report by the Bharatiya Institute of Research and Development, highlighting inefficiencies in current mechanisms. The Supreme Court emphasized rigorous compliance with its orders to combat human trafficking effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)