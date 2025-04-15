Left Menu

Supreme Court's Sweeping Action Against Child Trafficking

The Supreme Court has mandated all high courts to gather data on pending child trafficking cases and complete trials within six months. The directive followed the cancellation of bail for 13 accused individuals by the Allahabad High Court. State governments received orders to assess a report from the Bharatiya Institute of Research and Development, pushing for better anti-trafficking measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:23 IST
Supreme Court's Sweeping Action Against Child Trafficking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a landmark directive aimed at expediting the trials of pending child trafficking cases across India. On Monday, it instructed all high courts to gather information from district courts and ensure trials are completed within six months.

This sweeping action was propelled by the cancellation of bail for 13 accused by the Allahabad High Court, leading to an urgent directive for state governments to step up anti-trafficking measures. The decision mandates high courts to circulate data collection directives to expedite child trafficking trials.

State governments have been urged to examine a report by the Bharatiya Institute of Research and Development, highlighting inefficiencies in current mechanisms. The Supreme Court emphasized rigorous compliance with its orders to combat human trafficking effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025