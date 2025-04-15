Uttarakhand High Court Takes Stand to Protect Vikas Nagar's Water Bodies

In a significant environmental ruling, the Uttarakhand High Court has ordered the clearance of debris from the Rispana river and surrounding seasonal streams in the Vikas Nagar area of Dehradun district. The decision also demands identifying and dismantling unauthorized constructions on water bodies.

Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Alok Mehra, addressing three separate PILs, voiced concerns over debris-induced encroachments harming local waterways crucial to the Rispana river. This directive underlines the urgent need to protect these water resources for the betterment of future generations.

The court stressed that unchecked accumulation of debris could lead to severe environmental issues such as floods and landslides. Authorities have been tasked with conducting surveys to identify illegal structures, suggesting GPS technology as a means to ensure precise mapping and removal.

(With inputs from agencies.)