Uttarakhand High Court Takes Stand to Protect Vikas Nagar's Water Bodies

The Uttarakhand High Court has mandated the removal of debris from Dehradun's Rispana river and associated streams, emphasizing the identification and removal of unauthorized structures. This decision aims to prevent environmental degradation and ensure the well-being of future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant environmental ruling, the Uttarakhand High Court has ordered the clearance of debris from the Rispana river and surrounding seasonal streams in the Vikas Nagar area of Dehradun district. The decision also demands identifying and dismantling unauthorized constructions on water bodies.

Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Alok Mehra, addressing three separate PILs, voiced concerns over debris-induced encroachments harming local waterways crucial to the Rispana river. This directive underlines the urgent need to protect these water resources for the betterment of future generations.

The court stressed that unchecked accumulation of debris could lead to severe environmental issues such as floods and landslides. Authorities have been tasked with conducting surveys to identify illegal structures, suggesting GPS technology as a means to ensure precise mapping and removal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

