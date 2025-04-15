Left Menu

States Rally Behind Waqf Act: A Legal Showdown at the Supreme Court

Six BJP-ruled states have approached the Supreme Court to support the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, amidst legal challenges. These states argue for reforms in Waqf property management, emphasizing transparency. The case includes various stakeholders highlighting both governance concerns and legal implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:46 IST
States Rally Behind Waqf Act: A Legal Showdown at the Supreme Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable legal confrontation, six BJP-led states, including Madhya Pradesh and Assam, have moved the Supreme Court in favor of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. This legislative piece faces a challenge on its constitutional validity, spearheaded by AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

The states of Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Assam have filed interventions, spotlighting potential administrative disruptions if the law is nullified. Haryana emphasized management reforms, addressing issues like incomplete property records and tribunal delays.

Maharashtra offered parliamentary insights and comparisons of religious endowment laws, pointing to misuse and transparency gaps. Rajasthan advocated for fair declaration processes for Waqf assets. Meanwhile, Assam highlighted the Act's impact on its districts governed under the Constitution's Sixth Schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025