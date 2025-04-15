States Rally Behind Waqf Act: A Legal Showdown at the Supreme Court
Six BJP-ruled states have approached the Supreme Court to support the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, amidst legal challenges. These states argue for reforms in Waqf property management, emphasizing transparency. The case includes various stakeholders highlighting both governance concerns and legal implications.
In a notable legal confrontation, six BJP-led states, including Madhya Pradesh and Assam, have moved the Supreme Court in favor of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. This legislative piece faces a challenge on its constitutional validity, spearheaded by AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.
The states of Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Assam have filed interventions, spotlighting potential administrative disruptions if the law is nullified. Haryana emphasized management reforms, addressing issues like incomplete property records and tribunal delays.
Maharashtra offered parliamentary insights and comparisons of religious endowment laws, pointing to misuse and transparency gaps. Rajasthan advocated for fair declaration processes for Waqf assets. Meanwhile, Assam highlighted the Act's impact on its districts governed under the Constitution's Sixth Schedule.
