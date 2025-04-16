Left Menu

Doctor Charged with 15 Counts of Murder in Berlin

A Berlin doctor has been charged with 15 counts of murder, accused of administering lethal medications to palliative patients. The 40-year-old, detained since August 2024, denies the charges. Investigations continue, uncovering suspected deaths dating back to 2021, as an investigative team evaluates patient records.

A doctor in Berlin has been charged with 15 counts of murder, accused of administering fatal doses of various medications to palliative patients. The charges were announced on Wednesday as prosecutors initiated legal proceedings in a case that has gripped the medical community and the public alike.

The 40-year-old suspect, who has been held since August 2024, allegedly operated across several states in Germany. Prosecutors allege that while initially suspected of involvement in just four deaths, the ongoing investigation has revealed more potential cases, some dating back as far as 2021.

An investigative team is currently assessing the suspect's patient records, and further exhumations are underway. Prosecutors assert that the doctor administered lethal doses without patients' knowledge or consent, demanding a lifelong professional ban if he is convicted.

