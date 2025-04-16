Robert Vadra's Land Deal: A Decade-Long Controversy Intensifies
Businessman Robert Vadra, related to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, faces questioning by the Enforcement Directorate over a controversial 2008 Haryana land deal involving money laundering allegations. The land transaction, scrutinized for potential violations and nepotism, remains a focal point of political debate.
Businessman Robert Vadra, who is the brother-in-law of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, faced rigorous questioning from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second consecutive day this Wednesday. The probe pertains to a contentious 2008 land deal in Haryana linked to a money laundering case.
Accompanied by his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a Congress MP, Robert arrived at the ED office around 11 am. The couple shared a brief moment before Robert proceeded inside for questioning, leaving Priyanka waiting in the visitors' area until they later departed together for a lunch break.
The inquiry, which had already lasted five hours the previous day, involves a transaction conducted by Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd, where Vadra was once a director. The acquisition and subsequent sale of land in Gurugram have been at the heart of political and legal scrutiny, drawing accusations of corruption and nepotism from opposition parties.
