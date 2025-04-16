Left Menu

Robert Vadra's Land Deal: A Decade-Long Controversy Intensifies

Businessman Robert Vadra, related to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, faces questioning by the Enforcement Directorate over a controversial 2008 Haryana land deal involving money laundering allegations. The land transaction, scrutinized for potential violations and nepotism, remains a focal point of political debate.

Updated: 16-04-2025 13:39 IST
Robert Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Businessman Robert Vadra, who is the brother-in-law of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, faced rigorous questioning from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second consecutive day this Wednesday. The probe pertains to a contentious 2008 land deal in Haryana linked to a money laundering case.

Accompanied by his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a Congress MP, Robert arrived at the ED office around 11 am. The couple shared a brief moment before Robert proceeded inside for questioning, leaving Priyanka waiting in the visitors' area until they later departed together for a lunch break.

The inquiry, which had already lasted five hours the previous day, involves a transaction conducted by Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd, where Vadra was once a director. The acquisition and subsequent sale of land in Gurugram have been at the heart of political and legal scrutiny, drawing accusations of corruption and nepotism from opposition parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

