BJP's Naqvi Criticizes Congress Amid ED Chargesheet in National Herald Case

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi criticized the Congress after the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. He claimed the opposition party treats the allegations as a 'coffer of corruption disguised as a coffin of sacrifice.'

Naqvi highlighted that legal actions are underway against the 'mess of corruption' instigated by the Congress. He slammed the Congress for supposedly playing the 'victim card.' The chargesheet, filed on April 9 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), accuses the Gandhis of laundering Rs 988 crore.

Touching on recent violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, Naqvi suggested the state government had crumbled in the face of anarchic and criminal elements. The violence occurred during protests against the amended Waqf Act, leaving at least three people dead and several injured.

