Left Menu

BJP's Naqvi Criticizes Congress Amid ED Chargesheet in National Herald Case

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi criticized the Congress following an ED chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. The chargesheet accuses them of laundering Rs 988 crore. Naqvi condemned the Congress for their response and also commented on the violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:23 IST
BJP's Naqvi Criticizes Congress Amid ED Chargesheet in National Herald Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi criticized the Congress after the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. He claimed the opposition party treats the allegations as a 'coffer of corruption disguised as a coffin of sacrifice.'

Naqvi highlighted that legal actions are underway against the 'mess of corruption' instigated by the Congress. He slammed the Congress for supposedly playing the 'victim card.' The chargesheet, filed on April 9 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), accuses the Gandhis of laundering Rs 988 crore.

Touching on recent violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, Naqvi suggested the state government had crumbled in the face of anarchic and criminal elements. The violence occurred during protests against the amended Waqf Act, leaving at least three people dead and several injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025