BJP's Naqvi Criticizes Congress Amid ED Chargesheet in National Herald Case
Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi criticized the Congress following an ED chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. The chargesheet accuses them of laundering Rs 988 crore. Naqvi condemned the Congress for their response and also commented on the violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.
Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi criticized the Congress after the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. He claimed the opposition party treats the allegations as a 'coffer of corruption disguised as a coffin of sacrifice.'
Naqvi highlighted that legal actions are underway against the 'mess of corruption' instigated by the Congress. He slammed the Congress for supposedly playing the 'victim card.' The chargesheet, filed on April 9 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), accuses the Gandhis of laundering Rs 988 crore.
Touching on recent violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, Naqvi suggested the state government had crumbled in the face of anarchic and criminal elements. The violence occurred during protests against the amended Waqf Act, leaving at least three people dead and several injured.
(With inputs from agencies.)
