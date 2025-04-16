Supreme Court Decries Waqf Act Protest Violence
The Supreme Court expressed concern over violence during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The constitutional validity of the act is being challenged, with both sides asserting different perspectives on the issue. Violence in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal has led to casualties and central force deployment.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed its concern over the ongoing violence during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna observed that such disturbances were unsettling, especially as the constitutional validity of the act is still pending deliberation.
The hearing saw polarizing viewpoints, with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta suggesting that protesters aim to exert undue pressure on the system. In contrast, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal defended a Muslim organization, arguing the narrative of pressure was unclear and potentially misplaced.
The violence has notably affected areas like Murshidabad in West Bengal, where recent unrest has left a trail of destruction, including deaths and displacement. In response to the volatile situation, the Calcutta High Court has ordered central forces to maintain law and order.
