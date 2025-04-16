Left Menu

France's Prison Turmoil: Cracking Down on Unprecedented Attacks

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to track down and punish those behind a spate of attacks on prisons across France. Violence, possibly linked to drug traffickers or left-wing groups, erupted for three nights, leading to a nationwide investigation spearheaded by the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office.

In response to an unprecedented wave of violent attacks targeting French prisons, President Emmanuel Macron declared that the offenders would be swiftly apprehended and disciplined. The turmoil intensified over three consecutive nights, featuring incidents like a car being torched at a prison guard's residence and several vehicles set ablaze in southern France.

Authorities have primarily pointed the blame at drug traffickers, though they acknowledge multiple theories are under consideration. The attacks occurred just as graffiti bearing the initials 'DDPF,' thought to stand for 'French prisoners' rights,' appeared at several crime scenes, suggesting potential involvement by left-wing militant groups.

A Telegram group with the same acronym has caught the attention of investigators looking for leads. Officials have made at least one arrest related to the group but have yet to confirm its connection to the jail assaults. The rise in attacks coincides with record cocaine imports from South America flooding local drug markets, highlighting the challenges faced by French authorities.

