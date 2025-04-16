Obscenity Sparks Arrest Over Posts on Andhra Deputy CM

In Andhra Pradesh, a man has been taken into custody for reportedly sharing obscene content regarding Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and his son, Mark Shankar, on a social media platform, according to police reports.

The suspect, named as P Raghu from Kurnool district, was detained for using a false handle to circulate a vulgar photo and comments on the platform 'X,' police confirmed.

Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar revealed that Raghu, who works as a mobile technician and is a fan of actor Allu Arjun, targeted the 'Mega family' during conflicts with other fans surrounding the 2024 Assembly elections, eventually resorting to hate speech. A formal complaint led to a case filed under relevant sections of the BNS and IT Acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)