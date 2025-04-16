Left Menu

Trump's Administration Held in Contempt Over Venezuela Deportation

A U.S. federal judge found probable cause to hold the Trump administration in contempt for ignoring a court order halting deportations of Venezuelan migrants. The administration allegedly violated Judge James Boasberg's directive, showing a willful disregard. The administration has yet to comment on the ruling.

16-04-2025
In a significant legal development, a U.S. federal judge has found probable cause to hold the Trump administration in contempt. This ruling follows allegations that the administration defied a court order halting the deportations of Venezuelan migrants under a wartime law.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington highlighted the administration's 'willful disregard' for his directive issued on March 15, which barred the deportation of Venezuelan alleged gang members to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act. At the time of his order, two planes carrying Venezuelans were en route from the United States to El Salvador, indicating ongoing deportation activities.

Despite being given opportunities to rectify or explain its actions, the administration has failed to provide a satisfactory response, Boasberg noted. The Trump administration has not immediately responded to requests for comment on this ruling.

