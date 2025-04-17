Powell Signals Cautious Fed Approach Amid Trade Policy Volatility

In a pivotal address, Jerome Powell, Chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, announced a cautious stance on interest rate changes, citing the economy's uncertain path amid volatile market reactions to recent tariff changes imposed by the Trump administration.

Powell highlighted the challenges facing the Fed, with inflationary pressures from tariffs potentially destabilizing their dual goals of price stability and full employment. Despite clear market fluctuations, he confirmed that markets are functioning as expected, showing resilience amidst the uncertainty.

Moving forward, the Fed will focus on economic indicators to guide future monetary policy, acknowledging that while short-term expectations have shifted, long-term inflation goals remain steady. Powell stressed the importance of flexibility in policy to navigate the challenging economic landscape.

