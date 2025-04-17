Government Explores Use of Medicare Data in Immigration Crackdown
U.S. immigration officials and the Department of Government Efficiency are investigating the use of a Medicare database to track undocumented immigrants. This database, managed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, contains sensitive health and personal data including addresses sought by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
U.S. immigration officials, along with the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), are exploring new methods for locating undocumented immigrants by utilizing a key Medicare database.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services manage this comprehensive database, which includes detailed health and personal information. Reports indicate that it contains addresses of interest to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.
The Washington Post uncovered these efforts through sources and documentation. This strategy represents a significant intersection of healthcare data and immigration enforcement, raising questions about privacy and appropriate uses of government databases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
