Left Menu

Allahabad HC: Self-Willed Marriages Not Entitled to Automatic Police Protection

The Allahabad High Court ruled that couples marrying by their own choice are not automatically entitled to police protection unless there is a real threat to their life and liberty. In the case concerning petitioners Shreya Kesarwani and her husband, no significant threat was perceived, leading to the disposal of their plea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 17-04-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 09:56 IST
Allahabad HC: Self-Willed Marriages Not Entitled to Automatic Police Protection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has clarified that couples who marry for love, defying their parents' wishes, cannot demand police protection as a right unless there is a genuine threat to their safety.

This decision came as the court considered a plea from petitioners seeking protection, where Justice Saurabh Srivastava noted that such situations demand couples to face societal challenges unless tangible threats are evident.

The petition by Shreya Kesarwani and her husband was dismissed, with the court referencing a Supreme Court judgment indicating that courts are not to provide protection for such unions unless warranted by actual danger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025