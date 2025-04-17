Allahabad HC: Self-Willed Marriages Not Entitled to Automatic Police Protection
The Allahabad High Court ruled that couples marrying by their own choice are not automatically entitled to police protection unless there is a real threat to their life and liberty. In the case concerning petitioners Shreya Kesarwani and her husband, no significant threat was perceived, leading to the disposal of their plea.
- Country:
- India
The Allahabad High Court has clarified that couples who marry for love, defying their parents' wishes, cannot demand police protection as a right unless there is a genuine threat to their safety.
This decision came as the court considered a plea from petitioners seeking protection, where Justice Saurabh Srivastava noted that such situations demand couples to face societal challenges unless tangible threats are evident.
The petition by Shreya Kesarwani and her husband was dismissed, with the court referencing a Supreme Court judgment indicating that courts are not to provide protection for such unions unless warranted by actual danger.
(With inputs from agencies.)
