Taiwanese Service Members Holding Chinese Residency Sparks Controversy
At least 62 active-duty Taiwanese service members hold Chinese residency permits, raising concerns over potential Chinese influence. Taiwan's Defence Ministry restricts these members from accessing sensitive information to prevent possible espionage. This situation underscores ongoing tensions between Taiwan and China, alongside efforts to reinforce Taiwan's military capabilities.
- Country:
- Taiwan
The tension between Taiwan and China has been reignited with revelations of 62 Taiwanese service members holding Chinese residency permits, the island's Defence Ministry reports.
These permits allow residency in China, raising suspicions of Chinese influence within Taiwan's military ranks. Although legal, possession of such documents prevents these military personnel from accessing intelligence data.
The Defence Ministry emphasized safeguarding sensitive information while strengthening Taiwan's defense through extended military training and advanced weapon acquisitions, highlighting the island's ongoing struggle for sovereignty under constant Chinese pressure.
