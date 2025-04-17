Taiwanese Service Members Holding Chinese Residency Sparks Controversy

The tension between Taiwan and China has been reignited with revelations of 62 Taiwanese service members holding Chinese residency permits, the island's Defence Ministry reports.

These permits allow residency in China, raising suspicions of Chinese influence within Taiwan's military ranks. Although legal, possession of such documents prevents these military personnel from accessing intelligence data.

The Defence Ministry emphasized safeguarding sensitive information while strengthening Taiwan's defense through extended military training and advanced weapon acquisitions, highlighting the island's ongoing struggle for sovereignty under constant Chinese pressure.

