Left Menu

Taiwanese Service Members Holding Chinese Residency Sparks Controversy

At least 62 active-duty Taiwanese service members hold Chinese residency permits, raising concerns over potential Chinese influence. Taiwan's Defence Ministry restricts these members from accessing sensitive information to prevent possible espionage. This situation underscores ongoing tensions between Taiwan and China, alongside efforts to reinforce Taiwan's military capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 17-04-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 10:14 IST
Taiwanese Service Members Holding Chinese Residency Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

The tension between Taiwan and China has been reignited with revelations of 62 Taiwanese service members holding Chinese residency permits, the island's Defence Ministry reports.

These permits allow residency in China, raising suspicions of Chinese influence within Taiwan's military ranks. Although legal, possession of such documents prevents these military personnel from accessing intelligence data.

The Defence Ministry emphasized safeguarding sensitive information while strengthening Taiwan's defense through extended military training and advanced weapon acquisitions, highlighting the island's ongoing struggle for sovereignty under constant Chinese pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025