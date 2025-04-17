The Unfinished Journey: Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Struggle for Justice

Kilmar Abrego Garcia's life story has rapidly transformed from growing up amidst the strife of El Salvador to entanglement in a labyrinthine US legal system.

Controversy enshrouds his deportation, which the US Supreme Court has deemed erroneous, and seeks to facilitate his return despite opposition from the Trump administration, which labels him an MS-13 affiliate.

Abrego Garcia's narrative, involving extortion threats from gangs in El Salvador and a family torn apart, underscores ongoing debates on immigration practices and justice in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)