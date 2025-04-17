Left Menu

Supreme Court to Examine Secular Succession Laws for Muslims

The Supreme Court is set to determine if Muslims in India can apply secular succession laws to manage ancestral properties without renouncing Islam. Naushad K K from Kerala filed a plea, which will be considered alongside similar pleas, aiming to bypass Shariat for inheritance purposes.

Updated: 17-04-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 11:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has decided to address a significant issue: whether Indian Muslims can utilize secular succession laws for inheritance purposes without abandoning their faith. This decision follows a plea by Naushad K K from Thrissur, Kerala, who sought to employ secular laws over Shariat without renouncing Islam.

The case will also consider precedents such as an appeal by Safiya P M of Alappuzha, who also wishes to manage her ancestral property under secular succession laws. Her petition, from last year, aligned with her identity as a non-believer Muslim, and it adds to the legal conversation about religious and legal intersections.

This examination by the court consolidates with a pending 2016 plea by the Quran Sunnat Society, all addressing the right of Muslims to opt for secular inheritance laws. Notices have been served to the central and Kerala governments, requesting their responses as judicial proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

