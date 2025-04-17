Left Menu

Supreme Court to Examine Secular vs Shariat Succession Laws

The Supreme Court will review if Muslims can choose secular Indian succession laws over Shariat for ancestral properties without renouncing Islam. The issue arose from a plea by Naushad K K from Kerala. The plea is tagged with similar cases, including one by Safiya P M.

The Supreme Court is set to deliberate on whether Indian Muslims have the option to adopt secular succession laws while maintaining their Islamic faith. This issue was brought to attention by Naushad K K from Kerala, who wishes to be governed by the Indian Succession Act for ancestral property dealings.

On Thursday, a bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna discussed the matter and sought responses from both the Centre and the Kerala government. This case has been linked with similar ongoing petitions, emphasizing the legal debate on personal vs secular succession laws.

This consideration follows previous hearings, including a plea by Safiya P M, aligned with the 'Ex-Muslims of Kerala,' who also opted for secular succession over Shariat laws. The Supreme Court has decided to consolidate these hearings with the pending Quran Sunnat Society case, highlighting the growing demand for legal clarity.

