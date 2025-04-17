Supreme Court to Examine Secular vs Shariat Succession Laws
The Supreme Court will review if Muslims can choose secular Indian succession laws over Shariat for ancestral properties without renouncing Islam. The issue arose from a plea by Naushad K K from Kerala. The plea is tagged with similar cases, including one by Safiya P M.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court is set to deliberate on whether Indian Muslims have the option to adopt secular succession laws while maintaining their Islamic faith. This issue was brought to attention by Naushad K K from Kerala, who wishes to be governed by the Indian Succession Act for ancestral property dealings.
On Thursday, a bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna discussed the matter and sought responses from both the Centre and the Kerala government. This case has been linked with similar ongoing petitions, emphasizing the legal debate on personal vs secular succession laws.
This consideration follows previous hearings, including a plea by Safiya P M, aligned with the 'Ex-Muslims of Kerala,' who also opted for secular succession over Shariat laws. The Supreme Court has decided to consolidate these hearings with the pending Quran Sunnat Society case, highlighting the growing demand for legal clarity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala High Court Grants Bail in High-Profile Murder Case
Kerala's Political Tug-of-War Over Waqf Amendment Bill
Resolving the ASHA Workers Protest: Kerala Government Seeks Dialogue
Kerala's Division Over the Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill
Kerala High Court Grants Bail to PFI Accused in RSS Leader's Murder Case