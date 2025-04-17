Left Menu

Legal Battle Over Afghan Expulsion: A Family's Struggle

A Pakistani woman named Reshma has challenged Pakistan's decision to deport Afghan Citizen Card holders. She seeks a court order to prevent her husband's deportation and criticizes the government's policy as unconstitutional and detrimental to Afghan residents, including those with businesses and assets in Pakistan.

In a significant legal move, a Pakistani woman has approached the Peshawar High Court, disputing the planned deportation of Afghan nationals, even those with Afghan Citizen Cards. The petitioner, Reshma, married to an Afghan citizen, contests the mandate that threatens her family's unity and livelihoods.

Reshma's petition seeks to annul the federal government's decision that all Afghan nationals, even those with legitimate documentation, face deportation. Her appeal highlights potential human rights violations and implores the court to provide her husband with a Pakistan Origin Card, safeguarding against his forced repatriation.

Reshma's advocate, Ajmal Khan Mohmand, labeled the expulsion strategy 'illegal' and 'unconstitutional,' lacking a clear procedural framework. He emphasized the severe financial implications for Afghan nationals, many of whom have established lives and businesses in Pakistan.

