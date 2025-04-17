Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India-UK Defence Dialogue Explores Collaborative Ventures

The 24th India-UK Defence Consultative Group discussions focused on enhancing defence ties and boosting the 'Make in India' initiative. Co-chaired by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and UK Permanent Secretary David Williams, the dialogue aimed at expanding defence industry collaboration. The UK's HMS Prince of Wales' Indo-Pacific deployment will advance this partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:03 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

This week, the 24th India-UK Defence Consultative Group discussions centered on the enhancement of bilateral defence cooperation between India and the UK. A key focus was on boosting the 'Make in India' initiative, highlighting the intentions to strengthen defence industry collaboration.

The discussions were co-chaired by India's Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Britain's Permanent Secretary David Williams. The successful completion of the dialogue was confirmed by the defence ministries on both sides through social media updates, which underscored the dialogue's objective of deepening cooperation.

Meanwhile, the UK Ministry of Defence announced the HMS Prince of Wales' forthcoming deployment to the Indo-Pacific. This mission, set for April 22, includes port visits in India and is part of Operation Highmast, presenting an opportunity for the UK to conduct complex military operations globally and fostering ties with partners, including India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

