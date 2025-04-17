Left Menu

Germany Excludes Russian and Belarusian Ambassadors from WWII Anniversary Event

Germany has excluded Russian and Belarusian ambassadors from a special parliamentary session marking the 80th anniversary of World War II's end. This decision reflects uneasy dynamics in recognizing Russia’s role in Europe’s liberation due to current geopolitical tensions linked to Ukraine's invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:26 IST
The German parliament has decided not to invite the ambassadors of Russia and Belarus to a special session commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, a reflection of growing unease about Russia's narrative on the war amid ongoing conflict in Ukraine. A spokesperson for the Bundestag confirmed the decision, which follows an assessment by the federal government.

Explanations behind this assessment were not disclosed, and representatives from the Russian and Belarusian embassies have yet to comment. German lawmakers and other embassy representatives will attend the event, although international guests were largely excluded.

A Ukrainian embassy spokesperson lauded the move, considering it the right choice. Meanwhile, Russian ambassador Sergey Nechayev attended a different event marking the Battle of the Seelow Heights, drawing criticism for being a potential effort by Moscow to politicize the anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

