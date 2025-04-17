Germany Excludes Russian and Belarusian Ambassadors from WWII Anniversary Event

The German parliament has decided not to invite the ambassadors of Russia and Belarus to a special session commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, a reflection of growing unease about Russia's narrative on the war amid ongoing conflict in Ukraine. A spokesperson for the Bundestag confirmed the decision, which follows an assessment by the federal government.

Explanations behind this assessment were not disclosed, and representatives from the Russian and Belarusian embassies have yet to comment. German lawmakers and other embassy representatives will attend the event, although international guests were largely excluded.

A Ukrainian embassy spokesperson lauded the move, considering it the right choice. Meanwhile, Russian ambassador Sergey Nechayev attended a different event marking the Battle of the Seelow Heights, drawing criticism for being a potential effort by Moscow to politicize the anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)