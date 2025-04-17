India Pursues Extradition of Fugitive Diamantaire Mehul Choksi
India collaborates with Belgium to extradite fugitive jeweler Mehul Choksi, arrested in Antwerp, for trial in a Rs 13,500-crore bank fraud case.
On Thursday, India announced its efforts to coordinate with Belgium on extraditing Mehul Choksi, a fugitive jeweler.
Choksi, apprehended on Saturday in Antwerp, Belgium, faces charges in India related to a significant Rs 13,500-crore bank loan fraud case. Indian authorities have formally requested his extradition.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the arrest following India's request and emphasized the ongoing collaboration with Belgian officials to bring Choksi back to India for a trial.
