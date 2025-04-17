South Africa and Russia Deepen Economic Ties, Call for Peace in Ukraine

South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, has concluded a significant two-day working visit to Moscow, where he co-chaired the 18th session of the Intergovernmental Committee on Trade and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) with Russia’s Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Alexander Kozlov. The session, held from April 15 to 16, marked a renewed commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between the Republic of South Africa and the Russian Federation.

ITEC, a structured bilateral platform, plays a vital role in enhancing cooperation between the two nations across a wide range of sectors. The 18th session provided a platform for a comprehensive review and expansion of collaboration in areas such as trade, investment, agriculture, education, digital technologies, mass communication, and transportation.

The South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) described the session as “fruitful and forward-looking,” noting that both countries reaffirmed their strategic partnership and agreed on a roadmap to deepen existing ties and explore new avenues for mutual benefit.

Constructive Diplomatic Engagements

On the sidelines of the ITEC proceedings, Minister Lamola held a high-level bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The dialogue focused on global peace, multilateral cooperation, and the evolving geopolitical landscape. Both ministers underscored the enduring nature of diplomatic ties between South Africa and Russia, which date back decades and are rooted in a shared vision for a multipolar world order and equitable global governance.

Minister Lamola took the opportunity to express South Africa’s gratitude for Russia’s consistent support, particularly in backing South Africa’s upcoming Presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) in 2025. He also commended Russia for its advocacy regarding the reform of the United Nations Security Council—a long-standing issue that South Africa views as critical to ensuring more inclusive representation of the Global South, especially African nations, within key multilateral institutions.

Call for Peace and Dialogue in Ukraine

A significant portion of Lamola’s discussions, both during and outside the ITEC session, revolved around the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Minister Lamola reaffirmed South Africa’s principled stance on global peace, emphasizing the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“In reaffirming South Africa’s principled commitment to global peace and stability, Minister Lamola emphasised the urgent imperative of resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict through inclusive dialogue and diplomacy,” DIRCO said in a statement.

Lamola voiced deep concern over the humanitarian consequences of the war, including the loss of civilian lives, displacement of communities, destruction of infrastructure, and the broader destabilization of the region.

South Africa reiterated its call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the initiation of a negotiated settlement that addresses the root causes of the conflict. The Minister also reaffirmed South Africa’s readiness to support any credible and inclusive multilateral initiatives that seek to bring about a just, sustainable, and lasting peace in Eastern Europe.

Strategic Cooperation Going Forward

The outcomes of the ITEC session are expected to lay the groundwork for deeper economic engagement between the two countries. Both sides agreed to accelerate joint projects, facilitate knowledge-sharing in key sectors, and promote people-to-people exchanges.

“The partnership between South Africa and the Russian Federation continues to be guided by mutual respect, a shared commitment to international cooperation, and a deep belief in the peaceful resolution of global challenges,” the department’s statement concluded.

Minister Lamola’s visit not only reaffirmed South Africa’s foreign policy principles but also demonstrated its strategic intent to strengthen its role in global affairs by balancing diplomatic engagement with calls for peace, reform, and multilateralism.