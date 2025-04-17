Escalation in the Baltic: Estonia and Russia's Maritime Tensions Rise
Tensions escalate in the Baltic Sea as Estonia's new naval policy permits the use of force against foreign vessels. Russia's Maria Zakharova labels the move provocative; Estonia recently seized a Russian vessel under EU sanctions. This situation jeopardizes regional shipping and security balance.
In a significant escalation, Estonia has adopted legal amendments allowing its navy to employ force against foreign vessels. This decision has drawn severe criticism from Russia, with Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova describing the move as a provocative act that could endanger shipping and security in the Baltic Sea.
Russia has vowed a proportional response to any aggressive acts against its ships. The tension was highlighted by Estonia's recent seizure of the Kiwala, part of Russia's so-called 'shadow fleet.' These vessels are affiliated with Moscow's attempts to circumvent international sanctions, lacking regulation or insurance from Western companies.
This unfolding maritime drama underscores the increasing hostilities between Estonia and Russia, signaling potential risks for regional peace and trade in the critical Baltic shipping lanes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
