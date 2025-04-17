Left Menu

Hoax Caller Nabbed After Bomb Scare at Iconic Delhi Sites

A 38-year-old man named Asif was arrested for making a hoax bomb threat at Jama Masjid and Red Fort in Delhi. Under the influence of alcohol, he used a lost phone and SIM card to make the call. Police traced him using digital forensics and apprehended him on April 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:48 IST
Hoax Caller Nabbed After Bomb Scare at Iconic Delhi Sites
Man
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old individual has been taken into custody for allegedly issuing a hoax bomb threat targeting Delhi's Jama Masjid and Red Fort, police disclosed on Thursday.

The accused, Asif, reportedly made the call while inebriated, utilizing a mobile phone he discovered in Roorkee with a lost SIM card to mask his identity. On April 10, a threatening call was made to the emergency helpline number 112, prompting the registration of a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Jama Masjid police station.

Authorities employed digital forensics and technical surveillance, alongside IMEI and call detail record tracking, to trace the call back to a phone originally belonging to Saddam from Ghaziabad. Subsequent investigations zeroed in on Asif, who had vacated his Karawal Nagar home. He was eventually apprehended near the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital on April 14. During interrogation, Asif admitted to making the prank call from Paharganj while under the influence. The phone used in the misdemeanor has been confiscated, officials reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025